State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.91 Million in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Deluxe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE:DLX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 309,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

