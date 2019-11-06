State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Verint Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,607,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Verint Systems by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,458,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after buying an additional 556,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,776,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 336,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,887. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

