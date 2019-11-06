Starbucks Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Starbucks stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,543. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

