Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NYSE:SXI opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.40. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

