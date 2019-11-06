Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Standard Motors have outperformed the broader industry over the past year on the back of several tailwinds. The buyout of Pollak has bolstered Standard Motors’ growth opportunities. In addition to driving revenues of the firm’s Engine Management unit, the acquisition will also generate operational and commercial synergies going forward. Increasing orders from both Temperature Control and Engine Management segments are likely to boost Standard Motors’ overall sales and earnings However, plant shifts, and elevated distribution and labor costs, owing to strong surge of volume, are likely to hamper Standard Motor’s gross margin in 2019. A challenging macroeconomic environment include the trade tiff is weighing on the prospects of the firm. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

SMP stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $60,626.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,611.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,941 shares of company stock worth $2,988,405 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,704,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 354,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,043 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

