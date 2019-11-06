Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price (down previously from GBX 355 ($4.64)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 307.09 ($4.01).

Shares of LON:SLA traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 307.60 ($4.02). The stock had a trading volume of 8,390,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 277.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 312.60 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

