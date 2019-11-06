Stakenet Price Up 70.5% Over Last 7 Days (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00789853 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 94,093,084 coins and its circulating supply is 89,682,170 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

