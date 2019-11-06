Stack Financial Management Inc Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 73,031 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,804 shares of company stock worth $46,913,594 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.03. 1,001,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,580,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,096.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.72. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

