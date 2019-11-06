STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

STAA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. 390,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.96 and a beta of 2.34. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $1,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

