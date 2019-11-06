SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $8,750,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.97.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.