SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 652,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,588,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 872.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. 488,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,339. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.