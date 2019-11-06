SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.91 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,307,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,265,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,505 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,144,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.12. 444,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

