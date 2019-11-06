SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 767 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 231,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,364. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

