Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 728,431 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 35,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.19. 683,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,257. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.68 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.