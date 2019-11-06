Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.64. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPR. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

