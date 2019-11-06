Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Shares of SPR opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

