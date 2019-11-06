Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) in a report published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spi Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

SPI stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Spi Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

