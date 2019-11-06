SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.28. The stock had a trading volume of 453,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.50 and its 200 day moving average is $349.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.45 and a fifty-two week high of $366.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

