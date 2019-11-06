SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.05

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $275.05 and last traded at $274.83, with a volume of 644800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.87.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

