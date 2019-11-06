SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.05

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $275.05 and last traded at $274.83, with a volume of 644800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.33.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.87.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.
About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.
