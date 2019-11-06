Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Daryl M. Adams Sells 12,500 Shares

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $227,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,650.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPAR opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $652.03 million, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 304,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 635,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

