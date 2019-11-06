SP Asset Management Acquires 27,070 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,270,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 171,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,889,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,013,000 after purchasing an additional 153,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,663,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,883,016. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $44.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.