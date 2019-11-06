Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Announces Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,242. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $312.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

SFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $44,545.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $89,019.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,217,588 over the last 90 days. 10.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.