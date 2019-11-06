South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. South Jersey Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 364,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

