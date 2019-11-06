Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE SON opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

