Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
NYSE SON opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $66.57.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.