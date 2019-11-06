Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Major Shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Buys 25,500 Shares

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,865.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Sonim Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,160,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,168,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,083,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

