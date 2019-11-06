Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

IBMJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 17,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,919. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

