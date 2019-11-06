Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,902,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,467,135. The firm has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.