Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000.

Shares of VCR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $183.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,786. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $139.15 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

