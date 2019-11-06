Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 154,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $126.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,621,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $129.46.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

