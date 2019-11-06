Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.5% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,364,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,363,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,947,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $286.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

