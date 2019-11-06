SolarCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $156.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00684782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001154 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,831,250 coins and its circulating supply is 55,692,030 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

