Solar Senior Capital’s (SUNS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

SUNS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 35.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

