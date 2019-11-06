Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOGO. 86 Research cut shares of Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sogou in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 798,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,358. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. Sogou has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.07 million. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 51.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 81.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

