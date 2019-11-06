Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,724.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,724 ($35.59) and last traded at GBX 2,705.32 ($35.35), with a volume of 169453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,636 ($34.44).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,691.67 ($35.17).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,497.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,434.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

