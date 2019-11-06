Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,725

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Smith & Nephew to GBX 2,185 ($28.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,678.50 ($21.93).

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,653 ($21.60) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,825.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,762.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,365 ($17.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11).

In related news, insider Virginia Bottomley bought 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

