SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMBK. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SMBK opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 21.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.