SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (CWYUF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

