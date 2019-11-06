Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $98.57 and last traded at $99.12, 84,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,647,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.30.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $258,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,679,604. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

