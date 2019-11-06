Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $448,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,910,366.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $95,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,201.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,293.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skyline during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,364,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Skyline during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

