Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sky Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ SKYS opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Sky Solar has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

