SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SKM opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 11.4% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,670,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $338,355,000 after buying an additional 1,399,376 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 54.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 8.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 31.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 60,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

