SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Shares of SKM opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.
About SK Telecom
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
