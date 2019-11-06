SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,736. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of -0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 target price on SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

