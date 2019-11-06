Sirius XM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 21,626 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,764% compared to the typical volume of 1,160 call options.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,803.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,054,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 999,316 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $84,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 323,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 75,189 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

