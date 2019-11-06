Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.45.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,715,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,803.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,054,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 999,316 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 323,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 75,189 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

