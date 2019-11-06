Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion’s third-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both top and bottom line declined year over year. Nonetheless, the company provided promising fourth-quarter revenue guidance. Notably, the company’s Open-Channel Shannon SSDs are being commercially deployed in data centers of Alibaba and another “B-A-T customer,” which is a significant milestone. Silicon Motion is anticipated to benefit from adoption of its enterprise and industrial SSD offerings in the days ahead. However, higher sales of lower margined SSD solutions are likely to weigh on margins. Furthermore, uncertain macroeconomic conditions and imposition of tariff owing to the U.S.-China trade war has kept the company’s OEM customers and NAND flash vendors on tenterhooks for quite some time now, which remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIMO. Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.49.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 706,826 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 111,675 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,086,000 after buying an additional 1,113,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,817 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

