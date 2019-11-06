Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.93% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,036. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

