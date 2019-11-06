Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,713 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. 3,491,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,473,592. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

