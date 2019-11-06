Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.