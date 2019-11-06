Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.84% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,965,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

