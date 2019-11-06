Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 7,797 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.